Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
WASHINGTON Oct 10 The Pentagon has decided to halt work on an alternate helmet being developed for the F-35 fighter jet by Britain's BAE Systems Plc, and focus exclusively on the main helmet built by Rockwell Collins Inc and Israel's Elbit Systems Ltd, according to sources familiar with the decision.
The move will save the government about $45 million, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
Lockheed Martin Corp is building three variants of the new fighter plane for the U.S. military and eight countries that helped fund its development.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data