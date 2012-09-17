WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The Pentagon's deputy
director of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter said the new fighter
jet being developed by Lockheed Martin Corp was making
good - but not great - progress and he had "reasonable
confidence" in the program.
Major General Christopher Bogdan said the program still had
a significant amount of flight testing to do, having completed
only about one-third of the required flight testing.
He also cited continuing issues with the plane's complex
helmet, overall software development for the new fighter, and a
critical automated logistics system, but said the Pentagon was
working closely with Lockheed to address those areas. The helmet
displays all the information the pilot needs to fly the plane.
Bogdan said the company was making progress in producing the
plane and costs were coming down, but the pace of improvement
needed to pick up.