WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Pentagon on Friday said
it was seeking to open the long-term sustainment of the Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter program to competition from
other companies as part of an overall drive to lower the cost of
the new stealthy warplane.
The Defense Department invited companies to participate in a
two-day public forum on Nov. 14-15 to get more data on possible
opportunities to compete for work managing the supply chain of
the new fighter jet and providing support equipment, simulators
for training and a computer-based logistics systems.
In a notice published Friday, the F-35 Joint Program Office
(JPO) said it would use information from participating
companies, along with other market research, "to refine its
acquisition strategy and to evaluate alternatives that will
deliver the best value, long-term F-35 sustainment solution."
"This supports the broader F-35 JPO goals of increased
affordability, transparency, predictability, and accountability
for sustainment costs and performance," it said in the notice
posted on www.fedbizopps.gov.
The Pentagon estimated earlier this year that the total cost
of operating and maintaining the airplane would be $1.11
trillion, including inflation, although officials have said they
expect to lower that cost dramatically.