By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The Pentagon on Friday moved
toward opening the long-term operations and maintenance of its
most expensive weapons program, the Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, to competition from other companies.
The move is the latest action by the Pentagon to drive down
the cost of the new single-engine, single-seat warplane, whose
operations and maintenance costs are currently projected to
reach a staggering $1.11 trillion over the coming decades.
Last week, top Pentagon and Air Force officials publicly
slammed Lockheed's performance on the new radar-evading jet,
whose development and production alone are slated to cost $396
billion. The officials said they were looking at
ways to introduce more competition to the program.
Lockheed and the Pentagon remain locked in protracted and
tense negotiations about a fifth order of F-35 production jets -
talks that have been under way for over nine months.
On Friday, the Defense Department invited companies to
participate in a two-day public forum on Nov. 14-15 on possible
opportunities to compete for work managing the supply chain of
the new fighter jet and providing support equipment, simulators
for training and a computer-based logistics system.
It said the "industry day" was aimed at identifying
"potential business sources with the resources, capabilities,
and experience to successfully deliver a wide range of hardware
and infrastructure services in support of F-35 ... sustainment."
In a notice published on a federal website, the F-35 Joint
Program Office (JPO) said it would use information from
participating companies and other market research "to refine its
acquisition strategy and to evaluate alternatives that will
deliver the best value, long-term F-35 sustainment solution."
"This supports the broader F-35 JPO goals of increased
affordability, transparency, predictability, and accountability
for sustainment costs and performance," it said in the notice
posted on www.fedbizopps.gov.
Current estimates for the total cost of operating and
maintaining the new warplane over the next 50 years are over $1
trillion, including inflation and projected fuel costs, although
officials have said they expect to lower that cost dramatically.
Lockheed said it was the prime contractor for sustainment of
the new jets at the moment, and aimed to keep that role. The
company said its executives would attend the Pentagon's industry
day but it remained confident that it offered the best solution
for sustaining all three variants of the F-35.
Tom Burbage, executive vice president at Lockheed, said the
United States and the eight countries helping to fund the new
plane's development - Britain, Canada, Australia, Italy, Turkey,
Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands - had signed on to an
agreement under which Lockheed would provide "performance-based
logistics" for the new fighter plane.
"At the moment we are the prime contractor for sustainment
and it's our intent to stay in that role," Burbage told Reuters,
noting that Lockheed was taking care of logistics for the plane
at a Florida training base, and was working to set up
operational bases in California, Nevada and Arizona.
The company was also working with international partners to
identify ways for their local industries to get involved in
long-term sustainment of the new fighter jet, Burbage said.
"At the moment, we're heads down working sustainment very
hard every day," Burbage said.