WASHINGTON Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp
Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the company's F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter program was progressing "very well" and she
expected to finalize agreements for sixth and seventh production
orders with the Pentagon in the first half of 2013.
Hewson said the F-35 fighter uses similar lithium-ion
batteries as those being investigated on Boeing Co's 787
Dreamliner, but they were made by a different manufacturer and
had been tested and vetted extensively.
She said investigators were still trying to determine what
caused a problem that prompted the Pentagon to ground the U.S.
Marine Corps variant of the F-35 last week.