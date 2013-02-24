* Initial blade test results expected as early as Wednesday
* Engine blade sent to Pratt in Connecticut for detailed
tests
* Officials opted for grounding until worst-case scenario
ruled out
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The engine blade crack that
prompted the U.S. military to ground all 51 F-35 fighter jets
was over half an inch long, according to three sources familiar
with the matter, but it remained unclear if the crack was caused
by a manufacturing anomaly or some larger design issue.
Engineers at Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies
Corp, will conduct a detailed examination of the turbine
blade as soon as it arrives at the company's Middletown,
Connecticut, site, said spokesman Matthew Bates.
"Pilot safety is our absolute top priority," Bates said,
noting that the F135 engine that powers the new radar-evading
fighter jet had a readiness rate of over 98 percent.
"We are in a testing phase of the program and discoveries
such as this are part of the process," he added.
Initial results may come on Wednesday, although it could
take up to 10 days to complete the analysis, said the three
sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
The Pentagon announced the grounding of all F-35 warplanes
on Friday after an inspection revealed a crack on a turbine
blade in the Pratt-built jet engine of an F-35 jet being tested
at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
It was the second engine-related grounding of the $396
billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in two months, and came on the
eve of a big air show in Australia, which is considering
reducing its planned purchase of 100 F-35 jets.
The Pentagon's top F-35 official and executives from prime
contractor Lockheed Martin Corp are attending the air
show in hopes of convincing Australia that the F-35 program is
on track after three restructurings, and Australia does not need
to buy 24 more Boeing Co F/A-18 Super Hornets.
Australia is expected to make a decision within the next
three to six weeks, said a fourth source familiar with the
matter. The program is also bracing for reductions in U.S.
orders if Congress fails to avert across-the-board cuts due to
take effect on March 1.
Inspectors found an anomaly on Feb. 19 during an inspection
that is conducted on every F-35 engine after 50 flight hours,
but the crack on the blade was not confirmed until early
Thursday after electromagnetic testing that began Wednesday and
continued through the night, said one of the sources.
The crack was described as 0.6 inches (1.5 cm) long, the
sources said.
F-35 test and training flights continued until Thursday
evening, when the Pentagon's F-35 program office, the U.S. Navy
and Air Force decided to suspend all flights and ban use of the
engines on the ground until the blade crack was better
understood.
In fact, two jets were airborne at air bases in Maryland and
Arizona and had to be recalled, said one of the sources.
Officials decided that they had to assume a "worst case
scenario" until they could rule out a high-duty cycle fatigue
crack, an extremely rare occurrence that could result in a
complete blade failure in just 90 minutes, the source said.
Engineers did not believe that this case involved such a
devastating crack, but officials opted to take a conservative
approach to ensure safety, the source said.
Colonel Kevin Killea, who oversees aviation acquisition for
the Marine Corps, said that while the grounding was frustrating
for test pilots and trainers, it was prudent. He added that
finding problems was an expected part of developing any
aircraft.