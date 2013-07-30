* Deal valued at over $7 billion
* Airplane costs down 4 percent in sixth batch of jets
* Senate appropriators want to slow production ramp-up
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, July 30 Lockheed Martin Corp
and the Pentagon on Tuesday said they reached an agreement for
71 more F-35 fighter jets, with lower pricing to allow the U.S.
government to buy all the planes it had planned despite budget
cuts.
The deal, which will become final over the next month, came
as a Senate appropriations panel proposed limiting funding for a
ramp-up in production of the radar-evading warplane in fiscal
2015 to ensure the plane's software and design are fully tested.
The agreement in principle covers 36 jets in a sixth batch,
with each warplane to cost about 4 percent less than the
previous lot, and 35 jets in a seventh batch, also at a 4
percent discount, Lockheed and the Pentagon's F-35 program
office said in a statement.
The statement did not provide an overall value for the two
contracts, but analysts say they will be worth over $7 billion.
The agreement is good news for Lockheed, which generates
about 15 percent of its revenues from the F-35 program, and its
key suppliers: Northrop Grumman Corp and Britain's BAE
Systems Plc. At a projected procurement and development
cost of $392 billion, it is the Pentagon's biggest arms program.
The government is negotiating a separate contract with
engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, and an agreement is also expected there soon.
The lower cost of the planes, coupled with lower prices on a
number of other smaller contracts, "will allow the Pentagon to
buy all the aircraft originally planned, including those that
were in jeopardy of being cut" as a result of mandatory budget
cuts imposed on the Pentagon in March, the statement said.
Earlier this year, defense officials had estimated they
might have to reduce the planned purchases of F-35s by five to
nine planes due to the across-the-board budget cuts imposed by
sequestration.
"Improving affordability is critical to the success of this
program, and by working together we were able to negotiate a
lower cost F-35," said Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who
heads the Pentagon's F-35 program office.
On Capitol Hill, U.S. lawmakers remain skeptical since any
problems found in testing could lead to big retrofit costs
later.
"Aggressive overlap in designing, testing and procuring this
aircraft earlier in its history got us into serious trouble and
wasted a lot of money. This committee doesn't want to repeat
that problem," said Senator Richard Durbin, chairman of the
defense panel of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The panel proposed funding 29 F-35s in the 2014 fiscal year
beginning Oct. 1 but moved to limit a production increase in
2015 to ensure the aircraft's software and design are fully
tested.
Durbin said the panel wanted to ensure the military focused
on the "existing challenges we face honestly, both in testing as
well as design and development, before ramping up." The
appropriations panel also put limits on the amount of research
and development funding that could be used for the F-35.
The Senate is still in the early stages of finalizing its
2014 appropriations for the F-35 and other arms programs. The
proposal must be considered by the Senate and reconciled with
the House of Representatives' plans before going to the
president for his signature.
In the joint statement, Lockheed's F-35 program chief,
Lorraine Martin, said increasing production was imperative to
help the military services' meet their targets for operational
use of the planes, beginning with the Marines Corps in 2015.
As negotiated, the contract will begin deliveries of 36 U.S.
and partner nation aircraft in the sixth batch by mid-2014, with
deliveries of 35 U.S. and foreign aircraft in the seventh lot to
start a year later, according to the statement.
The planes produced under these contracts will join 95 F-35s
already contracted. Lockheed has delivered 67 F-35s, including
14 test aircraft, from its sprawling plant in Fort Worth, Texas.