WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Defense Department
and Lockheed Martin Corp have agreed in principle for
the production of 43 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, the
Pentagon said on Monday.
The Pentagon statement said cost details would be released
once the agreement is finalized in coming weeks. Sources
familiar with the deal told Reuters last week it was worth about
$4 billion..
The average price for the radar-evading warplane will be
about 3.6 percent lower than under the previous contract, the
statement added.
The Pentagon said the contract, for what will be the eighth
batch of F-35 fighters, involves 29 U.S. aircraft including 19
F-35As, six F-35Bs and four F-35Cs and also "provides for the
production of the first two F-35As for Israel, the first four
F-35As for Japan along with two F-35As for Norway and two F-35As
for Italy."
Britain will receive four F-35Bs, the statement added.
Deliveries will begin in 2016.
Both sides had expected to reach a deal in May or June, but
negotiations slowed after a June 23 engine failure on an Air
Force jet grounded the entire F-35 fleet for several weeks.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Additional reporting by Andrea
Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)