WASHINGTON Nov 2 Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 fighter jet is slated to begin two weeks of developmental
testing on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, marking
another key milestone for the Pentagon's biggest weapons
program.
Weather permitting, the first of two F-35 C-model jets
slated for the testing is due to arrive on the carrier on
Monday. That will mark the first time the new warplane will land
on a carrier using a tailhook that had be redesigned after
initial problems engaging the cable.
The tailhook system has been tested extensively on land.
Navy Commander Jeannie Groeneveld said weather conditions
and testing requirements needed to be met before the first hook
of the advanced U.S. warplane aboard the Nimitz off the coast of
San Diego.
Lockheed spokesman Mike Rein said his company would support
the Navy during the testing. "It will be another milestone for
the program and for the Navy's plans to declare an initial
operational capability," he said.
Lockheed is developing three models of the plane for the
U.S. military, eight partner countries that helped fund its
development and three other governments as part of a $399
billion program.
The Navy will be the last of the U.S. military services to
declare its F-35 jets ready for combat use, following the Marine
Corps, whose target date is July 2015, and the Air Force, which
is aiming for August 2016.
The timing of the testing is critical given the budget
process now underway in the Pentagon, and any further problems
with the tailhook system, or the catapult that launches the jets
off the ships, could undermine the Navy's tepid support for the
new jet at a time when its shipbuilding budget is under strain.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)