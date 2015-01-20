WASHINGTON Jan 20 The Pentagon on Tuesday said
classified data about the $399 billion F-35 fighter jet program
remains secure, despite fresh documents released by NSA
whistleblower Edward Snowden last week which said China stole
"many terabytes" of data about the jet.
The U.S. Defense Department's F-35 program office said the
latest documents released by the German magazine Der Spiegel
"rehashed" a previously disclosed and reported incident that
occurred in 2010, which compromised only non-classified data
about the new warplane being built by Lockheed Martin Corp
.
"Classified F-35 information is protected and remains
secure," the program office said in a statement released
Tuesday. It said all potential cyber-attacks were taken
seriously and the 2010 incident was not expected to cause any
negative impact to the program.
