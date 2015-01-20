(Adds details, Lockheed statement)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The Pentagon on Tuesday said
classified data about the $399 billion F-35 fighter jet program
remains secure, despite fresh documents released by NSA
whistleblower Edward Snowden last week which said China stole
"many terabytes" of data about the jet.
The U.S. Defense Department's F-35 program office said the
latest documents released by the German magazine Der Spiegel
"rehashed" a previously disclosed and reported 2010 incident,
which it said compromised only non-classified data about the new
warplane being built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
"Classified F-35 information is protected and remains
secure," the program office said in a statement released
Tuesday. It said all potential cyber-attacks were taken
seriously and the 2010 incident was not expected to cause any
negative impact to the program.
In a statement, the Pentagon's F-35 program office said it
remained "ever vigilant" about potential cyber attacks. It said
the Pentagon was taking specific measures to counter evolving
cyber threats against all fielded weapons systems, including the
F-35.
The program office said the warplane's ability to survive
cyber attacks was "foundational to the program's development,
remains robustly resourced, and will continue to be a priority
for the department."
China on Monday dismissed allegations that it had stolen
F-35 stealth fighter plans, radar designs and engine schematics
after the German magazine published documents leaked by Snowden,
a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency.
Lockheed declined comment on the Spiegel report but said it
carefully monitored and defended its computer networks against a
wide range of cyber attacks and regularly shared its data with
the U.S. government, public utilities and other companies.
"As a global security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin
is a target for a wide range of cyber-attacks, including
nation-state sponsored attacks," spokesman Michael Rein said.
He said Lockheed had a three-pronged strategy to help secure
its supply chain, that included education, assessment and
training, as well as specific measures aimed at protecting data.
