WASHINGTON May 29 The Pentagon on Friday said
it would talk to U.S. lawmakers about approving a possible
three-year block buy of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
fighter jets beginning in fiscal 2018 that would include U.S.
purchases and international buyers.
U.S. Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters
such a deal would not constitute a formal "multiyear buy," but
would still require congressional approval. He said such a deal
would allow the U.S. military and international buyers to drive
down costs by benefitting from economic order quantities when
annual orders of the jet reach around 150 planes a year.
He said the F-35 program was meeting or exceeding
performance, cost, schedule milestones set during a 2011
restructuring of the program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)