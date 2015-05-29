(Adds details, update on Marine Corps testing)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 29 The Pentagon said Friday it
would talk to U.S. lawmakers about approving a three-year block
buy of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets beginning
in fiscal 2018 that would include U.S. purchases and
international buyers.
U.S. Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters via
teleconference from Oslo, Norway, that such a deal would not
constitute a formal "multi-year buy," but would still require
congressional approval.
A block buy of more than 400 jets would allow for
"double-digit" cost savings from larger economies of scale when
orders reach around 150 planes a year, said Kendall, who was
attending an annual meeting of top U.S., international and
industry officials on the F-35 program.
Kendall, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, said the $391
billion F-35 program was meeting or exceeding performance and
cost milestones set during a 2011 restructuring of the program.
It remained on track for a key milestone this summer when
the U.S. Marine Corps expects to declare an initial squadron of
jets ready for combat use, followed by the Air Force in 2016.
"I'm very encouraged by the progress that we're making," he
said.
Kendall said he saw a "fundamental change" during this
year's "CEO" meeting, away from past technical challenges and
toward fielding jets, future upgrades, and how to maintain and
operate thousands of jets around the world in coming years.
Lowering production and operating costs remained a key priority.
Lockheed and engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, service the aircraft under traditional
contracts with the Pentagon, but officials hope to shift to more
fixed-price "performance-based logistics" deals in coming years.
Such contracts typically generate savings of 15 percent by
allowing companies to sign longer-term orders with suppliers.
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, the top Marine in charge of
aviation, said six F-35 B-model jets this week completed 108
flights and flew 85.5 total hours during operational testing on
board the assault ship USS Wasp.
Lockheed is building three F-35 models for the U.S. military
and eight partners that funded the jet's development: Britain,
Norway, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Turkey and
Australia. Israel, Japan and South Korea have also placed
orders.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)