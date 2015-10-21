By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 21 Final development and testing
of a Lockheed Martin Corp computer-based logistics
system for the F-35 fighter jet may be delayed by 30 to 60 days,
which could impede the U.S. Air Force's ability to declare its
jets ready for combat by Aug. 1, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the $391
billion F-35 program for the Pentagon, said his office was
"closely tracking" for the target date of Aug. 1, 2016, but he
said there were "a number of risks" that needed to be addressed
to meet the goal.
Chief among those risks, he said, was completion of
development and testing of the next version of the Autonomic
Logistics Information System, or ALIS, which will consolidate
many functions handled separately on older aircraft programs.
ALIS will automatically capture and disseminate data about
the F-35's performance and components, pilot and technician
training, scheduling, technical data, and the ordering of parts.
Lockheed is developing and building F-35 jets for the U.S.
military and nine other countries.
The company is due to complete ALIS 2.0.2 in November,
paving the way for initial testing in January and formal system
security testing in May, Bogdan told the Tactical Air and Land
Forces Subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee.
"There is schedule pressure that we are monitoring very
closely and attempting to mitigate" to meet the Air Force's
target date of Aug. 1 to declare an initial squadron of 12 F-35s
ready for combat use," he said. "There is at least 30-60 days of
risk in meeting the ALIS 'ready to field' date."
The Air Force will be the second military service to declare
the jets ready for combat following the Marine Corps, which did
so on July 31. The Navy is due to follow suit in
late 2018.
Bogdan said another potential concern was the need to modify
the jets needed for the initial combat-ready squadron, which
reduced the number of planes available for pilot training. But
the Pentagon was working closely with the Air Force to find
solutions to the aircraft shortfall, he said.
In general, he said, the F-35 program was showing increased
reliability and passing significant testing milestones,
including ground test firings of internal weapons.
He said the department was still working to reduce
Lockheed's control over the maintenance of the jets, resolve
shortfalls of spare parts, reduce the cost of building the jets,
and ensure completion of critical software.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)