WASHINGTON Nov 3 Lockheed Martin Corp
has been awarded a preliminary contract valued at up to $5.37
billion to build a ninth batch of 55 F-35 jets for the U.S.
military and its allies, the U.S. Defense Department said on
Tuesday.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office said it expected to
finalize the terms of the contract with Lockheed, its No. 1
supplier, by the end of the year.
The department said the deal would allow Lockheed to receive
$625 million in funding immediately, a move aimed at preventing
major delays in production of the new stealthy fighter jets.
