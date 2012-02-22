WASHINGTON Feb 21 Lockheed Martin Corp
lost $31.5 million in award fees for its new F-35
fighter jet in 2011, the second consecutive year it did not meet
Pentagon development goals for the aircraft, which is now facing
a third restructuring.
The Pentagon said the $382 billion programme to build the
radar-evading warplane was still showing "continued progress"
and Lockheed said the new aircraft had made outstanding progress
in flight test, training and production in 2011.
But the latest news could exacerbate F-35 partner nations'
concerns over delays and rising costs. Eight international
partners are already reconsidering their orders.
Canada has called a meeting of officials from the partner
nations, which also include Britain, Australia, Norway, Denmark,
Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands, for March 2 in Washington.
Senior U.S. defense officials met late on Tuesday to review
a revised cost estimate and acquisition schedule for its biggest
weapons program, but details and a final decision will not be
announced for several weeks, said spokeswoman Cheryl Irwin.
The Pentagon's high-level Defense Acquisition Board last met
on Jan. 17 to review the plane's development, production and
sustainment costs, concluding that it was showing "continued
progress", she said.
Lockheed's F-35 program has come under increased pressure in
recent weeks given the Pentagon's plan to postpone orders of 179
F-35 fighter planes for five years, as part of defence budget
cuts. The move will save $15.1 billion, but will likely drive up
the price per plane, according to Lockheed and U.S. officials.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office on Tuesday said that
Lockheed, the No. 1 U.S. defense contractor, had earned $21
million in 2011 for meeting two milestones on a $27.4 billion
contract for development of the new single-engine fighter jet.
Those involved completion of the first static structural
testing, which is used to verify the structural integrity of the
airframe, and completion of the first set of sea trials for the
Marine Corps variant of the new fighter.
But the company did not meet 100 percent of the criteria on
the three other milestones, costing it $31.5 million in possible
award fees, said program spokesman Joe DellaVedova.
It was the second consecutive year that Lockheed forfeited
F-35 award fees. In 2010, it earned just $7 million of $35
million in possible fees. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates
announced two years ago that he would withhold up to $614
million in possible fees unless Lockheed's performance improved.
"While we're disappointed that we did not meet our
customers' expectations on all of the specific elements of the
award fee milestones, we believe the F-35 program made
outstanding progress in flight test, training and production in
2011," said Lockheed spokesman Michael Rein.
DellaVedova said Lockheed made "significant progress" on one
of three milestones it did not fully meet -- initial testing to
determine if the F-35 C variant is suitable for use on U.S.
aircraft carriers. He said Lockheed did not earn the award fee
since the plane's tailhook had to be redesigned.
Lockheed also made progress on another milestone involving
development of new software for the F-35 fighter, but it was not
sufficiently mature in lab testing to receive clearance for use
in flight testing by the award fee deadline of Dec. 1, said
DellaVedova. A flight readiness review was completed in January
and the software is now cleared for flight tests, he added.
Finally, Lockheed made progress on the readiness of onboard
software and the associated ground support system needed for
pilot training, but not in time to earn the possible award fee
for 2011. Initial flight testing of the training capability is
now expected to be completed in the spring, DellaVedova said.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Michael Perry)