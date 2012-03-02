WASHINGTON, March 2 A joint meeting of the United States and the eight countries helping to develop the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter showed "good progress" on the program and underscored the value of multilateral meetings, Canada said in a statement on Friday.

Julian Fantino, Canada's associate minister of National Defence who hosted the meeting at the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C., said Canada would remain vigilant about the cost of the program.

Lockheed Martin Corp is developing the radar-evading, supersonic fighter jet for the United States and eight countries that have contributed money to the development program, including Canada, Britain, Australia, Turkey, Denmark, Norway, Italy and the Netherlands.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)