* Countries gave program full support - sources

* Meeting sponsor Canada cites "good progress"

* Partners plan to make joint meeting an annual event (Adds details on India, comment from Pentagon spokesman)

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, March 2 The United States and eight other countries helping to develop the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter underscored their full and continued support for the program, according to two sources who attended a gathering hosted by Canada.

Despite U.S. plans to put off orders for 179 planes over the next five years and a steady drip of news about technical problems and developmental issues, a statement issued by Canada on Friday cited "good progress" on the program.

Julian Fantino, Canada's associate minister of National Defence, hosted a dinner on Thursday and all-day meeting at his country's embassy in Washington, D.C., on Friday to improve communication among political officials from all nine partner countries. They agreed to make it an annual event.

"While good progress continues to be made, we will always be vigilant with our stewardship of taxpayers' hard earned dollars," he said in a statement, adding that Canada would stick to stick to its budget for replacing its aging F-18 fighters.

He said the program had already resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of contracts for Canadian firms.

The two sources said all nine countries underscored their full and continued support for what one described as the "backbone of allied defense in the free world".

Lockheed Martin Corp is developing three variants of the radar-evading, supersonic fighter jet for the United States and eight countries -- Canada, Britain, Australia, Turkey, Denmark, Norway, Italy and the Netherlands.

Senior U.S. officials sought to reassure the partner countries that Washington remains committed to the multinational program, and that it values their participation.

The slowdown in U.S. orders and budget pressures at home have prompted some of the partners to rethink their own orders. Italy last month cut its planned buy of 131 planes by 30 percent, and others may follow suit.

Privately, some foreign and even U.S. officials have expressed concern that the Pentagon's actions and tough comments from some officials are eroding support for the program despite significant strides in testing.

Japan, one of the first foreign customers outside the partnership, this week said it may cancel orders for 42 F-35 fighters if the price goes up or deliveries are delayed.

"Our support of this program is clear," said Pentagon spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Melinda Morgan.

Navy Vice Admiral David Venlet, the official who manages the Pentagon's costliest weapons program, and acting acquisition chief Frank Kendall gave updates about development milestones and testing of the new warplane, as did officials from Lockheed.

PENTAGON SAYS PARTNERSHIP IS INTEGRAL

"The international partnership is integral to F-35 development and we maintain strong lines of communication with the partner countries' leadership about Joint Strike Fighter development and testing," said Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office.

Fantino organized the meeting to facilitate greater collaboration among political officials from the nine countries funding the plane's development -- the first time so many countries have worked together to design and build a new plane.

In the past, the Pentagon has provided updates to senior leaders from the partner countries only on a bilateral basis. But military officials from the nine countries already meet twice a year for review sessions. The next military-level meeting will take place March 14-15 in Australia, where the partner countries will formally update their procurement plans.

"The multinational Joint Strike Fighter Program represents a new model for international cooperation," the Canadian statement said, adding that the partners agreed that "multilateral updates add purpose over bilateral discussions and updates."

Fantino, a member of Canada's Conservative-led government, is under pressure from the New Democratic Party opposition to hold an open and transparent competition for the new warplanes before committing to buy 65 of the new F-35 fighter jets.

"The Conservatives shouldn't be giving a blank cheque to Lockheed Martin before they know the real costs of the F-35s," Matthew Kellway, a legislator with the NDP, said in a statement.

Separately, Robert Scher, deputy assistant secretary of defense for South and Southeast Asia, told reporters the issue of possible F-35 sales did not come up at all during annual U.S.-India defense policy talks held in New Delhi last month.

Scher said Washington didn't need to "go on a marketing campaign," noting that "India knows full well their own needs and their own requirements and will ask us for any and every thing that they're interested in."

Scher said India was looking at a range of U.S. military hardware across all of the military services, but declined to discuss any specifics. He described the defense and security realm as "one of the areas of greatest progress and promise" in the overall U.S. relationship with India. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Additional reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; and Jim Wolf in Washington; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)