WASHINGTON, April 13 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Friday won a $259 million contract adding two more
F-35 fighter jets to a fifth batch of jets being purchased by
the U.S. military, boosting the size of that order to 32 jets,
the Pentagon and Lockheed officials said.
Lockheed and the Pentagon are still negotiating the final
terms of a fixed-price fifth production contract for the new
radar-evading supersonic fighter jet, after reaching agreement
in December on a $4 billion "undefinitized contract action" for
30 fighter jets.
Friday's deal, announced in the Pentagon's daily digest of
major contracts, brings the size of the fifth order in line with
the number funded in the Pentagon's fiscal 2011 budget. That
fiscal year ended last September, but the negotiations got off
to a late start.
It adds one conventional takeoff aircraft to the 21 already
planned for the Air Force as part of the fifth production
contract, and one carrier variant to the six planned for the
Navy. The Marine Corps' total remains at three for this order.
Lockheed is developing and building three variants of the
new Joint Strike Fighter for the U.S. military and eight
countries that are helping to fund its development.
The Pentagon told Congress last month that the projected
cost to develop, build and operate and maintain 2,447 jets for
55 years would be $1.51 trillion, up 8.6 percent from the
previous estimate.
Turkey, which said in February it intended to buy a total of
100 F-35s, will buy only two this year, and will decide each
following year how many planes it will order, Defence Minister
Ismet Yilmaz told Reuters on Thursday.
The Pentagon and Lockheed remain upbeat about the future of
the new fighter after a recent restructuring, but the project
has hit some snags overseas.
Italy cut its total order by 41 jets to 90, due to budget
pressures, and Canada last week said it was freezing a C$9
billion budget for next-generation fighters after a government
watchdog report said Canada's decision to buy 65 F-35s was based
on bad data that understated the program's problems.
The other partner countries are Britain, Australia, the
Netherlands, Norway and Denmark.
