Electronics retailer hhgregg files for bankruptcy
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The Pentagon on Friday said it had finalized two contracts with Lockheed Martin Corp valued at $7.8 billion for 71 more F-35 fighter jets, citing what it called significant reductions in the cost of new radar-evading warplane.
The Defense Department said it signed a $4.4 billion contract for a sixth batch of 36 F-35 aircraft, with the average cost of the planes down 2.5 percent from the previous deal.
The two sides also signed a $3.4 billion contract for 35 aircraft in a seventh batch, which reflected a 6 percent drop in the average price from the fifth batch, it said in a statement.
The Pentagon said the cost of each F-35 conventional takeoff A-model jet would drop to $98 million in the seventh batch of jets, excluding the engine. The government buys the engines directly from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, under a separate contract.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares