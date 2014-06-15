(Adds number of planes affected, details on engine)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. military has
ordered mandatory inspections of all Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jets before further flights after a Marine
Corps F-35B model suffered an in-flight emergency last week, a
Pentagon spokesman said on Sunday.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the F-35 program office, said
the inspections were ordered late on Friday but that a majority
of the 97 F-35s in the fleet - 69 operational jets used for
training and 28 test aircraft - had already been inspected and
cleared to resume flights on Monday.
He said the inspections, first reported by the Wall Street
Journal, were focused on the oil flow management valve fitting
on all F135 engines, which are built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit
of United Technologies Corp. The valve provides oil flow
to the engine bearing compartments.
News of the engine issue came just days after Frank Kendall,
the Pentagon's chief arms buyer, said the F-35 program was
making progress but more work was needed on developing the jet's
software and improving its reliability.
The inspections were ordered after an F-35B model suffered
an in-flight emergency on June 10 caused by oil loss in the
jet's engine at a Marine Corps base in Yuma, Arizona, where
issues have now been found with a total of three valves,
DellaVedova said.
He said the pilot returned to base safely and there were no
injuries.
No issues have been discovered at the other bases where
F-35s are flown in California, Florida, Arizona and Maryland, he
said.
Pratt & Whitney spokesman Matthew Bates said the company was
working closely with the Pentagon's F-35 program office to
determine the cause of the issue. He said it took about 90
minutes to inspect each aircraft, and nearly all planes had been
inspected and cleared for further flights.
Bates said the F135 engine had completed nearly 32,000 hours
of combined ground and flight testing, with more than 16,000
logged in operational flights. Engine availability had remained
steady at or above 98 percent, he said.
Bates also said the engine was designed to survive
significant damage from foreign objects as well as oil
deprivation, and the control system for the engine included
redundant mechanical and electronic parts.
DellaVedova said the source of that F135 engine oil leak
appeared to be a supply line to engine bearings and a fitting
that separated from the body of the valve in question.
It was not clear if the issue was maintenance-related.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)