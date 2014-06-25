(Recasts and adds details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 25 Flights of Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 fighter jets remained suspended on Wednesday
as Air Force officials investigated a fire that damaged one of
the jets on Monday, but the Marine Corps said it still plans to
send jets to Britain for two air shows next month.
Captain Richard Ulsh said flights of the Marine Corp's F-35
B-model that can land vertically had been suspended at bases in
Florida, Arizona and Maryland, pending the investigation.
"We will resume flying once we know more about the cause of
the F-35A fire that occurred at Eglin AFB earlier this week,"
Ulsh said. "At present, there are no changes to our plans to
debut the aircraft in the UK."
The Air Force had planned to resume flights of the A-model
jets at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida on Wednesday, but
announced earlier that it would continue the flight ban "in the
interest of safety," said 1st Lieutenant Hope Cronin, a
spokeswoman for the Air Force 33rd Fighter Wing.
Cronin had no further details on the nature or extent of the
damage to the F-35A that had to abort a takeoff on Monday
morning after a "significant fire" broke out in the rear of the
plane.
On Tuesday, Cronin said the Marine Corps' F-35 B-model jets
and the Navy's C-model jets built for use on aircraft carriers,
also did not fly on Monday or Tuesday due to storms.
Navy commanders have also suspended flights at other bases,
and Air Force officials are poised to follow suit, according to
a defense official familiar with the situation.
The incident has raised questions about U.S. plans to fly a
group of three to four F-35 B-model jets to Britain later this
month for the plane's highly anticipated international debut at
two air shows, the Royal International Air Tatoo and the
Farnborough air show, next month.
The F-35A fire occurred in the rear part of the plane where
the engine is located, but it was unclear whether the engine was
involved. Defense officials have released no details about the
possible cause or location of the fire.
Lockheed and engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, have both said they are ready to help
with the Air Force investigation.
Lockheed is developing three models of the new warplane for
the U.S. military and eight countries that helped fund its
development: Britain, Australia, Norway, Italy, Denmark, the
Netherlands, Turkey and Canada. Japan, Israel and South Korea
have also placed orders for the warplane.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown and Ken
Wills)