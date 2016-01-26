WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday confirmed that it will send a pair of F-35A fighter jets to two air shows in Britain this summer, joining two U.S. Marine Corps jets and at least one British jet that are also slated to make appearances.

The two jets from Luke Air Force Base will be on static display at the shows, and one will participate in a so-called "heritage flight," with vintage warplanes, Air Force spokeswoman Major Kelley Jeter said in a statement.

"We're very excited about demonstrating this capability to the world," said Air Force Chief of Staff General Mark Welsh. "The F-35 represents a new way of thinking about data integration, weapons and tactics." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alistair Bell)