By Idrees Ali and Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 24
The Pentagon on Thursday
forecast a 3 percent drop in acquisition costs for Lockheed
Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighter jet, but said plans
to use the jets six years longer than planned would add about
$45 billion to the projected operating costs for the jet through
2070.
The Defense Department's annual report on major weapons
programs forecast the total cost of the fighter jet program
would reach $1.5 trillion by 2070, up from the previous estimate
of $1.41 trillion in 2014, including development, procurement
and operating costs, and inflation.
The F-35 program chief said the cost increase was due
largely to a decision by the services to reduce the jets' annual
flying hours, which stretched the program out for an additional
six years.
