* Lockheed to raise issue during earnings report
* Executives concerned about higher risk
* Changes part of broader Pentagon drive to cut costs
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N)
is pushing back against Pentagon efforts to make the company
pay for problems that arise with the F-35 fighter jet during
testing as a way to lower costs of major weapons programs.
according to sources familiar with the emerging dispute.
Company executives will raise the issue in a quarterly
earnings report on Wednesday, the sources said.
The Defense Department's push to change the terms of its
next production contract for the F-35, or Joint Strike Fighter,
could expose Lockheed to possible losses in coming years, said
consultant Loren Thompson, who has close ties to the company.
"The government wants to radically change its approach to
sharing risk on new weapons programs so that all of the
exposure is shifted to industry," Thompson said.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter and Pentagon
acquisition officials have been targeting overhead costs and
other factors as part of a major drive to reform major weapons
contracts after years of cost overruns and schedule delays.
Defense officials have put new focus on acquisition reforms
as they search for ways to trim the Defense Department's budget
by $489 billion over the next 10 years.
Shay Assad, the Pentagon's director of defense pricing,
told Reuters in a recent interview that he was braced for
resistance from industry to some reforms. "We're going to be
breaking some glass here," he said.
Assad and a team of more than two dozen pricing experts are
finishing a review of what the fifth batch of F-35 production
jets should cost this month, which will pave the way for
Lockheed and the Pentagon to begin formal contract talks.
But defense officials have already told Lockheed that they
expect it to share in the costs of "concurrency" or changes
that must be made to the new warplane, which has already
entered production as developmental testing continues.
The extent of the "share line" would be determined during
contract negotiations, said one source familiar with the
issue.
A second source said the government wanted the company to
shoulder all those costs.
The last F-35 production contract already included a switch
to fixed price terms with an incentive fee, abandoning the
cost-plus type contracts usually signed early in the life of a
new weapons program and compelling the company to share the
costs if the program exceeded its budget.
MOVE COULD WIPE OUT PROFITS, ANALYST SAYS
Thompson said most changes to the weapons program resulted
from government decisions, not contractor error. Forcing
Lockheed to pay for such changes could reduce the company's
ability to make any profit on the program, and would likely
result in strong opposition from shareholders.
"If the government succeeds in shifting the ultimate risk
to Lockheed Martin, then it could easily wipe out any profit on
the program and leave the company unprotected against future
liability," Thompson said.
Officials estimate it will cost $382 billion to develop and
build 2,447 of the new radar-evading fighter jets for the U.S.
military -- a cost that budget experts say makes the program
vulnerable to big cuts as defense spending declines.
But Carter, who moved to the Pentagon's No. 2 job this
month from his previous post as chief weapons buyer, has vowed
to drive the cost down to a far lower "should cost" level.
The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program has seen massive cost
growth and schedule delays since its start 10 years ago, and is
under intense scrutiny now, given the Pentagon's need to cut at
least $489 billion from its spending over the next 10 years.
Assad's "should cost" review, one of the first to be done
of all major weapons programs, is being closely watched by
Lockheed and major F-35 suppliers like Northrop Grumman Corp
(NOC.N), Britain's BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), and other major
suppliers on the F-35 program.
Pentagon changes to weapons contractors have also drawn a
reaction from contractors bidding to build Humvee replacements
for the Army. Sources say several companies are considering
withdrawing from that competition if the Army does not change
draft requirements issued earlier this month.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa, editing Bernard Orr)