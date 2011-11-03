* Lockheed briefed this week on "should cost" review
* Air Force working to address Pentagon training concerns
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Air Force plans to
wrap up a detailed agreement for a fifth batch of F-35 fighter
jets with manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) next
spring, a senior service official told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Major General Jay Lindell, director of global power
programs in the Air Force acquisition office, said a key issue
in the talks between Lockheed and the Pentagon, which are just
beginning, was the extent to which the company would share in
the cost of any design changes that arose during testing.
Lindell was testifying before a subcommittee of the House
Armed Services Committee. Meanwhile, Lockheed officials got the
second session of a two-day briefing on the Pentagon's lengthy
review of what the next batch of 30 F-35 warplanes should cost
on Tuesday and Wednesday, spokesman Michael Rein said.
Completion of the so-called "should cost" review paves the
way for the start of formal negotiations between the Pentagon
and Lockheed, the Pentagon's largest supplier.
Those talks are being closely watched by investors, given
ongoing tough scrutiny of the largest U.S. weapons program,
which has seen costs rise sharply over the past 10 years.
Officials now estimate it will cost $382 billion to develop
and build 2,447 of the radar-evading fighter jets for the U.S.
military, more than twice the initial projected cost, but
Pentagon officials have said they intend lower that projected
cost sharply through tough cost-cutting measures.
Pentagon officials are "very much positioned" to reach a
preliminary deal with Lockheed before the end of the year, said
one senior official who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Once the two sides reach an agreement in principle, the
government can award Lockheed an "undefinitized contract
action" which would allow the company to receive some money
toward manufacturing costs that it says are already piling up.
Then the government and Lockheed would continue to work out
the details of a final "definitized" contract by the spring.
Lockheed has concerns about the government's push to make
the company shoulder some "concurrency costs" -- the money it
will take to redesign the plane and retrofit planes already on
the production line if problems arise during testing, which is
continuing even as the company is already building planes.
Lockheed warned investors last week that the Pentagon won't
release any funding for the next planes unless the company
agrees to pay concurrency costs.
The company's statement raised eyebrows among defense
officials, who were surprised that Lockheed would go public
with its concerns rather than work out its issues behind closed
doors.
"It takes two to tango," the defense official said, noting
that the two sides' ability to sign a contract depended largely
on how much effort and staffing they were willing to invest.
Negotiations on the last contract took over eight months,
but those talks were complicated by the switch from a cost-plus
type contract to one with fixed price terms.
The official declined to give any details about the
should-cost estimate since it is part of the ongoing contract
talks.
Air Force Lieutenant General Herbert Carlisle, deputy chief
of staff for operations, plans and requirements, told lawmakers
the service is also working through concerns raised by the
Pentagon's chief tester, who recommended the Air Force delay
training pilots on the new plane for up to 10 months until
further flight tests have been completed.
"Obviously we take the concerns ... very seriously,"
Carlisle told lawmakers, noting that the Air Force had given
Michael Gilmore, the director of testing and evaluation, more
information about the program in recent days.
"We have a very diligent and deliberate process to do
military flight release and airworthiness certification,"
Carlisle said. "We believe that we'll be able to do that and
satisfy all of his concerns."
