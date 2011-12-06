(Adds Lockheed response, Senate comments, byline)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Pentagon said on Monday
it reached a tentative agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp
(LMT.N) on key aspects of a new contract for F-35 fighter jets,
allowing Lockheed to start building a fifth batch of planes and
billing the government for incurred costs.
The agreement came as Senator John McCain, the top
Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, blasted the
F-35 program, the costliest weapons program in history, calling
it "both a scandal and a tragedy."
McCain noted the Pentagon's F-35 program manager, Navy Vice
Admiral David Venlet, recently called for a further slowdown in
production given a surprising number of issues arising during
testing. [ID:nN1E7B114U]
"Admiral Venlet's message last week clearly conveyed that
the path we are on is neither affordable nor sustainable,"
McCain said in a speech on the Senate floor, saying all options
should be considered until the program's problems were resolved
quickly. "We cannot continue on this path."
The $382 billion weapons program is under increased
scrutiny as the Defense Department struggles to find $489
billion in budget cuts over the next decade, fueling
speculation the program could be scaled back sharply.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office posted a statement on
its website on Monday saying Lockheed agreed to a fixed-price
type contract and a concurrency clause.
Under that clause, the Defense Department and Lockheed
would share responsibility for modification costs associated
with changes discovered during development, it said. It did not
spell out how the two sides would split those costs.
The tentative agreement announced on Monday paves the way
for the government to award Lockheed a preliminary contract or
"undefinitized contract action" under which the company can be
reimbursed for money it and its suppliers have already spent to
prepare for production of a fifth batch of warplanes.
The two sides expect to begin negotiations on the overall
contract for a fifth batch of 30 low-rate initial production
aircraft, known as LRIP 5, in the coming weeks.
The Pentagon gave no details on the exact value of the
contract and number of aircraft to be procured, saying those
details would be announced later.
Lockheed welcomed the tentative agreement, calling it great
news for the company and its suppliers.
Lockheed has been spending its own money to keep suppliers
engaged in the program and ensure production could begin
smoothly once a final contract is worked out.
"We will now turn our attention to working with our
government customers on the LRIP 5 production contract. We are
hopeful negotiations will begin in the coming weeks," said
company spokesman Michael Rein.
In its third quarter earnings report, Lockheed notified
investors it faced a potential liability because the government
was refusing to pay for certain parts Lockheed was already
buying for the next phase of production until the dispute over
concurrency cost risks was resolved.
Lockheed stock closed up 29 cents at $78.11 on the New York
Stock Exchange. It had traded modestly lower earlier in the
day.
(Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by
Carol Bishopric and Andre Grenon)