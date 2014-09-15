By Andrea Shalal
on Monday said it has delivered the next version of the
computer-based logistics system used to support the F-35 fighter
jet to the U.S. military for flight testing.
That paves the way for the system's deployment in the first
quarter of 2015 to nine military bases in the United States
where F-35 Lightning II training and testing is taking place.
Lockheed's Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS)
enables daily operations of the F-35 fleet, ranging from mission
planning and flight scheduling to repairs and scheduled
maintenance, as well as the tracking and ordering of parts.
The F-35 program has faced challenges in the past but is now
making progress, according to U.S. officials.
Mary Ann Horter, a vice president with Lockheed's mission
systems and training division which runs the ALIS program, said
the company had met its deadline to deliver the next version of
the ALIS system by Sept. 1.
She said the new software, called ALIS 2.0, and a portable
memory device to be delivered by the end of the month will allow
faster downloads of fault codes and other information from the
jets, which will shorten the time required between F-35 flights.
Horter said it will now take 15 minutes to download the data
from each F-35 after it returns from a flight, three times
faster than the previous version of ALIS.
"ALIS development is on track and on schedule," Horter told
Reuters at the annual conference of the Air Force Association
outside Washington.
ALIS 2.0 will also give each country flying the
radar-evading F-35 more advanced reporting features to manage
their fleets and analyze data from the aircraft, Horter said.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon F-35 program
office, said the new version of ALIS was now in flight testing.
Flight testing of the new ALIS software is taking place at
Edwards Air Force Base in California, and Naval Air Station
Patuxent River in Maryland, Horter said.
Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, the
Pentagon's F-35 program chief, said Lockheed was also making
progress on a smaller, more portable version of ALIS, the next
version to be released after ALIS 2.0.
Horter said Lockheed was on track to certify and test the
portable version of ALIS in the first quarter of 2015.
She said Lockheed continued to improve and update The ALIS
system, taking into account input from pilots, mechanics and the
officials that coordinate F-35 logistics.
