WASHINGTON Aug 22 U.S. Marine Corps pilots will
soon begin training flights on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter at
a Florida air base, underscoring the service's confidence in the
new radar-evading fighter jet, two people familiar with the
plans said.
Lockheed Martin Corp has delivered 10 F-35B model
jets -- which can take off from shorter runways and land like a
helicopter -- to Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida panhandle.
Test pilots began preliminary orientation flights of the
F-35B at the air base in May and have completed nearly 200
flights to date, but the flights been limited in their scope and
speed. For instance, they have not yet been able to conduct
vertical landings at the air base.
Up to now, training of future pilots for the F-35B model has
been confined to simulators and the classroom. The military
needs to train a cadre of pilots and maintainers to fly and
repair the jets before it can start using them for operations.
The decision to move ahead with formal training flights will
allow future F-35B pilots -- most of whom are already highly
trained to fly other aircraft -- to take to the skies, according
to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
The Marine Corps' decision to proceed with training flights
amounts to a vote of confidence in the embattled F-35 fighter
program, which has been restructured three times in recent
years, slowing production and delaying the plane's operational
use.
Marine Corps leaders, increasingly concerned about replacing
their current fleet of aging fighters, decided to skip the
formal evaluation of the plane's operational utility that the
Air Force is completing before proceeding with its own pilot
training flights at the base.
"The Marines are determined to get this plane into the field
as soon as it can be safely accomplished. They don't want to be
slowed down by bureaucratic obstacles," said Loren Thompson,
chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute think tank.
The Marine Corps has a more urgent need for the F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter given the advanced age of its Harrier jump jets
and older-model Boeing Co F/A-18 fighters, he said, adding,
"They really need a new plane in the field."
Air Force and Marine Corps F-35 pilot training was initially
slated to begin about a year ago, but was delayed by the
Pentagon after its chief tester, Michael Gilmore, raised
concerns about the maturity of the new plane and its software.
Gilmore, the Pentagon's director of operational test and
evaluation, declined to comment on Wednesday on the Marine
Corps' decision to skip the operational utility evaluation,
according to his spokeswoman.
Lockheed is developing the multirole stealth F-35 for the
U.S. military and eight international partners at a projected
cost of around $396 billion.
Britain's BAE Systems is a key contractor on the
project. Other subcontractors include Northrop Grumman Corp
and United Technologies Corp.
The Marines are likely to be the first of the U.S. military
services to declare them ready for "initial operational
capability" because they do not plan to wait for more
sophisticated software upgrades required by the other services.
The Navy's F-35C or carrier variant of the new fighter jet
also recently completed testing of a redesigned arresting hook
at a facility in Lakehurst, New Jersey.
One source familiar with the tests said they had proven
largely successful, although there was still more work needed to
ensure the jet could safely land on an aircraft carrier.