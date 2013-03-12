WASHINGTON, March 12 The Air Force general who
heads the Pentagon's $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
program said he planned to restructure the Pentagon's F-35
office and cut jobs as part of an overall drive to reduce the
costs of the costliest U.S. weapons program.
Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, who took over the
helm of the program in December, told reporters after a defense
conference that he planned some "housekeeping changes" to pare
the current size of the program office.
"Mark my word: I am reorganizing and I am making personnel
changes," Bogdan said after a speech at a conference hosted by
Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese.