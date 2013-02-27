WASHINGTON Feb 27 The Pentagon on Wednesday
said no additional cracks were found on F-35 fighter engines
during inspections done after the Feb. 19 incident that has
grounded the entire fighter fleet and halted operation of the
engines on the ground.
Kyra Hawn, spokeswoman for the F-35 program office, said the
investigation into the incident at Eglin Air Force Base in
Florida was continuing, with engineers at enginemaker Pratt &
Whitney due to break open the affected part for further study on
Wednesday.
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, supplies
the engine for the single-engine, single-seat fighter plane,
which is built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
Hawn said a separate incident involving temperature control
equipment built by Honeywell International Inc has been
deemed a "minor test discovery, with no impact to safety of
flight or operations."