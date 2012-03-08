WASHINGTON, March 8 The Navy admiral who heads the Pentagon's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program said a delay in U.S. orders for 179 of the new warplanes would increase the price per plane in the short term, with further details to be released later this month.

Vice Admiral David Venlet, the Pentagon's F-35 program chief, said he had assured Japan that its deal to buy the F-35 fighter would not be invalidated as result of the U.S. plans. "Their deal is firm," he told a defense conference hosted by Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese.

