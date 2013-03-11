WASHINGTON, March 11 The Pentagon needs to
budget $12.6 billion each year through 2037 to finish developing
and paying for all the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
fighters it plans to buy, according to a report released by a
congressional watchdog agency on Monday.
This amounts to $2 billion per year more the Pentagon would
need for this program than the Government Accountability Office
(GAO) had projected in a draft report obtained and published by
Reuters on Saturday.
The draft report excluded the cost of the fighter's single
engine, which is built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, said Joe DellaVedova, a spokesman for
the Pentagon's F-35 program office.
The report said the Pentagon was expected to spend a total
of $316 billion each year through 2037 on procurement and
development of the radar-evading warplane.
"Overall, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is now
moving in the right direction after a long, expensive, and
arduous learning process. It still has tremendous challenges
ahead," GAO concluded in its annual report to Congress on the
F-35, the Pentagon's costliest weapons program.
The F-35 is an advanced fighter meant to serve the U.S. Air
Force, Navy and Marines for decades to come. The program, which
has seen costs rise 70 percent from initial projections and
numerous technical complications, is facing a critical phase in
which any new setbacks or reductions in orders from the U.S.
military and its allies would further boost the cost per plane.
The program is slated to cost nearly $400 billion overall,
plus over $1 trillion for so-called "sustainment" costs that
cover operating and maintaining the warplanes over an estimated
30-year service life. The Pentagon and F-35 program office are
working to reduce those costs, which the GAO report said were 60
percent higher than those applicable to aircraft the F-35 is
slated to replace.
The GAO report said the Pentagon's Cost Assessment and
Program Evaluation (CAPE) office recently forecast annual
operations and maintenance costs of $18.2 billion for all three
models of the F-35, compared to $11.1 billion spent in 2010 to
operate and sustain the legacy aircraft.
The "(Department of Defense) and the contractor now need to
demonstrate that the F-35 program can effectively perform
against cost and schedule targets in the new baseline and
deliver on promises," the report said.
"Achieving affordability in annual funding requirements,
aircraft unit prices, and life-cycle operating and support costs
will in large part determine how many aircraft" the U.S.
military can ultimately acquire, it said.