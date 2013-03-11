* Total development, procurement cost of $400 bln
* GAO says program "moving in the right direction"
* Big challenges still ahead, report says
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 11 The Pentagon needs to
budget $12.6 billion each year through 2037 to finish developing
and paying for all the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35
fighters it plans to buy, according to a report released by a
congressional watchdog agency on Monday.
This amounts to $2 billion more in projected annual funding
needs than the Government Accountability Office (GAO) had
included in a draft report obtained and published by Reuters on
Saturday.
The draft report excluded the cost of the fighter's single
engine, which is built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, said Joe DellaVedova, a spokesman for
the Pentagon's F-35 program office.
The report said the Pentagon was expected to shell out $316
billion through 2037 on the remaining development and purchase
of the radar-evading warplane, on top of billions of dollars
already spent, for a total program cost of around $400 billion.
"Overall, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is now
moving in the right direction after a long, expensive, and
arduous learning process. It still has tremendous challenges
ahead," GAO concluded in its annual report to Congress on the
F-35, the Pentagon's costliest weapons program.
The F-35 is an advanced fighter meant to serve the U.S. Air
Force, Navy and Marines for decades to come. The program, which
has seen costs rise 70 percent from initial projections amid
numerous technical complications, is facing a critical phase in
which any new setbacks or reductions in orders from the U.S.
military and its allies would further boost the cost per plane.
The U.S. military has more work ahead on the program but
remains committed to the development and procurement of the F-35
fighter, said Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan,
who runs the program for the Pentagon.
"We have more work to do and we're committed to delivering
on the promise of the F-35; it will form the backbone of U.S.
air combat superiority for generations to come," Bogdan said.
Lockheed said it was working with the F-35 program office,
military services, international partners and suppliers to drive
down the cost of building and operating the new fighter jets.
"The F-35 program has made significant progress and we are
singularly focused on executing on our commitments for the F-35
development, production and sustainment programs," said Lockheed
spokesman Michael Rein. He said the cost of the planes had
already come down 50 percent since the start of production, and
Lockheed consistently beat U.S. government pricing estimates.
The Pentagon estimates it will cost over $1 trillion for the
cost of operating and maintaining all 2,443 warplanes it plans
to buy, over an estimated 30-year service life. The Pentagon and
F-35 program office are working to reduce those costs, which the
GAO report said were 60 percent higher than those applicable to
aircraft the F-35 is slated to replace.
The GAO report said the Pentagon's Cost Assessment and
Program Evaluation (CAPE) office recently forecast annual
operations and maintenance costs of $18.2 billion for all three
models of the F-35, compared to $11.1 billion spent in 2010 to
operate and sustain the legacy aircraft.
The "(Department of Defense) and the contractor now need to
demonstrate that the F-35 program can effectively perform
against cost and schedule targets in the new baseline and
deliver on promises," the report said.
"Achieving affordability in annual funding requirements,
aircraft unit prices, and life-cycle operating and support costs
will in large part determine how many aircraft" the U.S.
military can ultimately acquire, it said.