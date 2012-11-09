* Singapore became security partner on F-35 in 2003
* New Pentagon F-35 program chief to take over Dec. 6
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Singapore is showing increased
interest in buying Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter, a top executive with the company said late on
Thursday, a week after China unveiled a second stealth fighter
called the J-31.
Lockheed is building three variants of the stealthy warplane
for the U.S. military and eight international partners --
Britain, Australia, Canada, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Turkey and
the Netherlands, which are helping fund the plane's development.
Singapore became a security partner on the international
fighter program in February 2003, along with Israel, which has
already ordered an initial batch of the jets.
As security partners, Singapore and Israel both pledged to
contribute about $50 million to the F-35 development effort,
according to the globalsecurity.org website.
"Their (Singapore's) interest in the program is still quite
strong," Tom Burbage, general manager of the F-35 program, told
Reuters late on Thursday after a speech to the Royal
Aeronautical Society at the British embassy in Washington.
"Their activity has picked up a little bit and it makes us
think that they're going to become more active," Burbage said,
when asked about Singapore's plans to place F-35 orders.
Washington is actively encouraging more exports of weapons
systems such as the F-35 to strengthen ties with allies, and
offset a budget-driven decline in its own procurement programs.
President Barack Obama and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
are traveling to Asia this month for a variety of visits, and to
participate in the annual summit of the 10-country Association
of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, which includes Singapore.
Washington has sought to consolidate ties and reinforce U.S.
influence across Asia as part of a "pivot" toward the region as
the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan wind down.
NO FORMAL DEAL YET
Burbage said Lockheed officials were engaged in a close
dialogue with Singapore about its interest in buying some of the
F-35 fighter jets, and often visited the Asian country.
But he said Singapore had not made any formal agreements to
buy the jets, or when such purchases could occur.
Defense consultant Loren Thompson said China's military
expansion was putting increasing pressure on Singapore and other
countries in the region to buy next-generation fighter planes.
"Every time China tests a new fighter it's a wake-up call
for countries like Singapore," Thompson said.
Chinese media last week published images of a second Chinese
stealth fighter jet after it made its maiden flight in the
northeast province of Liaoning. {ID:nL3E8M23LS]
Aviation experts said the plane bore a strong resemblance to
the F-35, fueling U.S. concerns about Chinese espionage efforts
that were underscored in a draft of the 2012 report to Congress
by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
Singapore will also host the first U.S. littoral combat
ship, "Freedom," which was also built by Lockheed, for a
10-month deployment next year.
Singapore is strategically located along the Strait of
Malacca, the chief link between the Indian and Pacific Oceans
through which about 40 percent of world trade flows.
Burbage said the F-35 program was doing well and was 21
percent ahead of schedule with test flights for the year.
He said Air Force Major General Christopher Bogdan would
assume control of the Pentagon's F-35 program office on Dec. 6,
a date confirmed by the Pentagon. Bogdan will receive a third
star when he is promoted to lieutenant general the week before.
Bogdan, who will replace retiring Navy Vice Admiral David
Venlet as the program executive officer, is a "very fast
learner," Burbage told business executives at the embassy event.
Bogdan visited the Fort Worth, Texas plant where Lockheed
builds the F-35, in October, a month after he described ties
between Lockheed and the Pentagon as the "worst I've ever seen."
Burbage said Bogdan had a good visit to Fort Worth, and
Lockheed was looking forward to working with both him and Navy
acquisition chief Sean Stackely, who will oversee major
acquisition decisions on the F-35.