WASHINGTON Feb 18 Lockheed Martin Corp
may need to update the 2B software needed for the F-35 fighter
jet to deal with issues that arose during testing, but that
should not delay the Marine Corp's plan to declare the jet ready
for combat use in July, the head of the company's aeronautics
division said Wednesday.
Orlando Carvalho, who heads the aeronautics division, said
issues came up, but they were "manageable" within the time
remaining before that target date.
