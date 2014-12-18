SEOUL Dec 18 South Korea will not conduct
maintenance of its new fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighters in Japan, a South Korean official said on
Thursday, despite a new deal by the Pentagon to service the
stealth jets in Asia.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it chose both Japan and
Australia to carry out heavy airframe maintenance for the jets
in Asia, given the high cost of transporting jets across vast
distances in the region.
Ties between South Korea and Japan have cooled in recent
years over what Seoul sees as a failure by political leaders in
Tokyo to atone for Japan's wartime past. South Korea will get
delivery of the jets starting in 2018.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by
Michael Perry)