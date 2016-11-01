BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
ISTANBUL Nov 1 Turkey has given its defence ministry the mandate to buy a further 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said in an interview with broadcaster A Haber on Tuesday.
The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries said last week that Turkey had decided to order a second batch of the aircraft. Two U.S. officials familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, had told Reuters that would comprise 24 jets.
Turkey expects to take delivery of the first batch of Lockheed Martin F-35A jets in 2018. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.
