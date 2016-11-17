BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
ANKARA Nov 17 Turkey expects to take delivery of the first two of a batch of 24 more Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2018, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday.
Isik said Turkey would buy a total of 24 F-35s over the next three years, of which six, including the two expected in 2018, had already been ordered.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.