WASHINGTON, July 24 Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Financial Officer told analysts on an earnings call:

- that third-quarter revenues would likely be about $1 billion lower than in the year-earlier period, mainly due to decreases in aeronautics and space systems

- that third-quarter segment operating margins would be comparable to the year-earlier period, while cash from operations would exceed $1 billion. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa)