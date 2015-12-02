(Adds details, no comment from Lockheed or Finmeccanica unit)
WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Government
Accountability Office has upheld a protest filed by a unit of
Italy's Finmeccanica SpA against a contract awarded by
the U.S. Army to Lockheed Martin Corp for system
engineering, logistics and training support services.
The GAO, a congressional agency, said on Wednesday the
Army's evaluation was flawed because it did not account for
Lockheed's reduced staffing levels, which were different from
those assumed by the Army.
It added that the Army had failed to account for Lockheed's
transition plan which could not be compared with the full cost
they would have to pay DRS Technical Services, a unit of
Finmeccanica.
The Army issued a request for task execution in June 2014
and the decision was protested by DRS in May 2015.
DRS had argued that the Army erred in evaluating the
Lockheed proposal, and in finding that Lockheed did not have an
organizational conflict of interest.
DRS declined to comment on the decision. Lockheed was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Idrees Ali; Editing by Tom
Brown)