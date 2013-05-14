WASHINGTON May 14 The Pentagon's plans to put
most of its 800,000 civilian employees on unpaid leave for 11
days could lead to delays on Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35
Joint Strike Fighter and other weapons programs, a top company
official said on Tuesday.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said the
company had not been officially informed about the impact of the
expected furloughs, but said civilian government workers have
played a big role in supporting flight testing and other work on
the F-35 jet.
"We'll lose the capability to remain on schedule for some of
our programs if in fact the government support that goes hand in
hand with our flight tests, for example, is reduced," Tanner
told Reuters in an interview.
He said the company was also bracing for a possible slowdown
in contract payments as a result of the reduced work time for
civilians, since a large part of the company's bills were
handled at a Defense Department facility in Columbus, Ohio,
which is staffed by many non-military employees.