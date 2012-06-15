WASHINGTON, June 15 Lockheed Martin Corp
, the Pentagon's largest supplier, has won a contract
worth up to $1.91 billion to manage the U.S. military's Global
Information Grid networks on a day-to-day basis, the U.S.
Defense Department said on Friday.
It said the contract would run for three years and included
two two-year options, which if picked up would make the total
price $1.91 billion.
The contract includes a mix of firm-fixed-price, fixed-price
with incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus and
fixed-fee pricing plans, according to the Pentagon's
announcement in its daily digest of big weapons deals.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gary Hill)