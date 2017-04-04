April 4 Lockheed Martin Corp received
Pentagon approval on Tuesday to begin production of CH-53K King
Stallion helicopter for the U.S. marines, the Department of
Defense said on Tuesday.
The award includes 200 helicopters, each costing $87 million
on average and $105 million including spare parts and certain
service contracts, a Defense Department official had told
Reuters last week.
The $27 billion program also includes more than $6 billion
in research and development costs.
The new helicopter, developed by Lockheed's Sikorsky
helicopter business, can lift 36,000 pounds and would replace
the CH-53E Super Stallion, which has operated as the backbone of
field logistics for the U.S. Marines since the mid-1980s.
