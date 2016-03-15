WASHINGTON, March 15 Lockheed Martin Corp can produce a demonstrator hypersonic aircraft for less than $1 billion and will continue to invest in very high speed technology given the changing nature of global security threats, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday.

"I think it is absolutely the right time to be investing in it and the fact that DARPA has already got projects going on... indicates that as they are looking out into the future it is a capability that we need," Hewson said at the company's annual meeting with reporters.

DARPA is an acronym for the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Hypersonic refers to speeds well above the speed of sound, generally Mach 5 and higher.

Hewson said Lockheed was now producing "a controllable, low drag, aerodynamic configuration capable of stable operation from take-off to subsonic, transonic, supersonic and hypersonic to Mach 6."

In 2013, Lockheed unveiled plans for a hypersonic spy plane that could fly at Mach 6, twice as fast as its famed SR-71 Blackbird, and said a missile demonstrating the new technology could fly as early as 2018. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Rigby)