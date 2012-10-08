WASHINGTON Oct 8 The largest U.S. weapons
maker, Lockheed Martin Corp, said it plans to split its
electronic systems business into two separate operations focused
on missiles and training, a move it said would save $50 million
and eliminate 200 jobs.
The change, effective Dec. 31, will give Lockheed five
business areas: aeronautics, space systems, information systems,
missiles and fire control, and mission systems and training.
Marillyn Hewson, who currently heads the electronic systems
business, is scheduled to take over as president and chief
operating officer of Lockheed on Jan. 1.
Chris Kubasik, who is set to succeed Bob Stevens as chief
executive officer on Jan. 1, said the restructuring would
streamline Lockheed operations and strip out a layer of
management at a time when the Pentagon is pushing contractors to
lower overhead costs.
"This new structure will allow us to better support our
customers around the world and positions our company for
sustained long-term growth," Kubasik said in a statement.
Lockheed said the new missiles and fire-control business
will be based in Dallas, with 16,000 employees working on
programs such as Patriot PAC-3 missiles and missile defense.
It will be headed by long-time Lockheed executive Rick
Edwards, who previously managed tactical missiles and combat
maneuver systems for the company. The executive currently in
charge of Lockheed's missiles business, Jim Berry, is retiring.
The mission systems and training business will be based in
Washington with 19,000 employees working on the Aegis combat
system, the Navy's Littoral Combat Ship, and as well as military
and commercial training systems, the company said.
It will be headed by Dale Bennett, another Lockheed veteran,
who took over as president of the company's mission systems and
sensors business in August.
Lockheed shares were little changed at $94.25 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.