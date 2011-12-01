* CFO eyes more acquisitions going forward
* Looking at possible moves into adjacent commercial areas
(Adds quotes, details from Lockheed officials)
NEW YORK Dec 1 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) is
still in "the acquisition game" and would like to see more
acquisitions in coming years, Chief Financial Officer Bruce
Tanner told an investor conference on Thursday.
Lockheed, the world's largest defense contractor, is
continuing to offer shareholders both dividends and share
repurchases in part to keep its options open for acquisitions,
Tanner told an investor conference organized by Credit Suisse
and Aviation Week.
"We're not out of the acquisition game," the finance chief
said. "Frankly I would love to have more acquisitions going
forward than we've done in the past few years."
Tanner said the company would consider moving into more
commercial areas, but only if they were closely linked to the
company's core business areas. Areas of possible interest for
acquisitions include energy, health care and cyber security, he
said.
Lockheed is forecasting 2 percent sales growth for 2011
above 2010, with revenue expected to be "flattish" in 2012 and
cost reductions taken this year seen helping margins.
Tanner told reporters after the conference that it is
difficult to make long-range forecasts, given the prospect of
an additional $600 billion in cuts to U.S. defense spending on
top of $489 billion already in planning for the next decade.
But he said he would not expect the congressionally
mandated cuts -- if they took effect -- to be spread evenly
across the board in a "peanut butter" approach.
Instead, he said the Pentagon would likely work with
Congress to ensure that the cuts were made in a more targeted
fashion.
That, he said, means that some defense companies would be
affected more significantly than others.
He said much would depend on which programs were targeted,
which is not yet clear. If the cuts took effect, Tanner said he
expected the rate of production of the company's biggest
program, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, to slow.
Lockheed, which has cut companywide headcount this year,
said cost reduction efforts are continuing across its four
divisions.
Efforts to reduce overhead are already paying off in the
aeronautics division and other areas, and should have growing
impact in coming years.
"We will size the business for the environment that we
operate in and overhead is a big piece of sizing that
business," said Tanner.
Tanner said revenue is expected to be flat in the
electronic systems sector, but there is some potential for
growth in that area, which has strong international sales
prospects.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs and Andrea Shalal-Esa, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)