(Adds comment from missile defense advocate)
Dec 10 The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said it
successfully completed the first intercept test for Lockheed
Martin Corp's land-based Aegis missile-defense system,
which is due to be deployed in Romania.
The primary objective of the test, which used Raytheon Co's
Standard Missile-3 Block IB missile, was to assess the
effectiveness of the Aegis Ashore capability, the agency said in
a statement.
The system uses identical set-ups to those used aboard Aegis
Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) vessels, the primary sea-based
component of the U.S. missile defense system. (bit.ly/1OUU5VS)
Lockheed is the primary contractor for the Aegis system,
which integrates radars, computers, software, displays, weapons
launchers and weapons to defend against a range of surface,
aerial and underwater threats.
The Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Navy cooperatively
manage the Aegis ballistic missile defense program.
The test was in collaboration with the U.S. Pacific Command,
the U.S. European Command and the Joint Functional Component
Command for Integrated Missile Defense.
Riki Ellison, founder of the non-profit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said the test, conducted from Hawaii to
simulate an intermediate-range missile attack from Iran on
southern Europe, was a "significant achievement."
He said the test replicated an Iranian Ghadr-110
medium-range missile with a two-stage target missile dropped
from a U.S. C-17 aircraft. The interceptor was fired from the
Aegis Ashore site in Kauai in Hawaii, he said.
Ellison said the test "validated" the European Phased
Adaptive Approach missile-defense system to be deployed in
Romania next year. The system will include a forward radar based
in Turkey and command-and-control from Ramstein in Germany.
The United States plans to establish another land-based
Aegis system in Poland in 2018.
On Tuesday, the United States and Japan conducted a second
successful test of Raytheon's new Standard Missile-3 Block IIA
missile that is being jointly developed by the two countries,
according to two sources familiar with the test.
The test marked another milestone toward deployment of the
missile on U.S. Aegis destroyers and Japan's Kongo ships in
coming years. The Block IIA missile will also be deployed in
Poland, Ellison said.
U.S. missile defense plans have raised concerns in both
Russia and China, which fear they could undermine their nuclear
deterrent forces.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Addditional reporting
by David Brunnstrom and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by
Leslie Adler)