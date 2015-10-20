(Adds executive comments from analyst call)
WASHINGTON Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Tuesday said it expected to finalize big contracts in 2016 to
sell up to four warships to Saudi Arabia and a high-altitude
ballistic missile defense system to Qatar, helping the company
to boost foreign sales.
Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told analysts that the U.S.
No. 1 defense contractor had an international backlog of $20
billion in 2014, and remained on track to boost international
sales to 25 percent of overall revenues in coming years.
Lockheed forecast 2015 revenues of $45 billion.
Hewson cited continued strong demand for Lockheed products,
including its F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, the C-130J transport
plane, and missile defense equipment.
Earlier in the day, Lockheed reported better-than-expected
quarterly results on higher demand for fighter jets, and said it
expects full-year revenue at the higher end of its forecast.
Other signs of strong demand include the U.S. government's
approval of the sale of up to four Lockheed warships to Saudi
Arabia, and the Gulf country's plans to buy 10 MH-60R
helicopters that Lockheed builds with Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit
of United Technologies Corp.
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts that one
of the largest deals expected in 2016 was an order from Qatar
for the company's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)
system, which defends against incoming ballistic missiles.
He said the company's negotiations with the Pentagon for the
next two batches of F-35 fighter jets, due to wrap up by the end
of the year, contained significant numbers of international
orders, and Lockheed also expected a "fairly good-sized" order
of F-16 jets.
