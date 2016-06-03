By Andrea Shalal
| BERLIN, June 3
BERLIN, June 3 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
largest U.S. arms maker and parent of Sikorsky, has begun to
study the possibility of selling commercial helicopters to Iran,
but said the market may be small and the company still needed
guidance from the U.S. government.
Lockheed, along with Boeing Co, is one of the first
major U.S. aerospace companies looking into selling to Iran for
the first time since U.S. sanctions were imposed following
Iran's Islamic Revolution of 1979.
European aircraft manufacturers already are starting to get
orders from Iran after sanctions were lifted on Jan. 16.
Nathalie Previte, vice-president of sales and marketing for
Sikorsky, said the company had received numerous inquiries from
existing customers, including leasing companies and operators,
interested in possible helicopter operations in Iran.
Sikorsky's S-76 and longer-range S-92 commercial helicopters
could be options for Iran, Previte said, although she added that
the country has little of the offshore drilling activity that
drives helicopter demand in the oil and gas sector.
"I want to understand the U.S. government's policy about
what can be done and what can we not do, and really clear
everything with the U.S. government even before we start
completing the analysis," Previte told Reuters at the Berlin Air
Show.
Previte's comments marked the first time Lockheed has
acknowledged looking into possible sales to Iran. The company is
mainly a government and defense contractor, but entered into the
commercial market with its purchase of helicopter maker Sikorsky
from United Technologies Corp last year.
Sikorsky is studying which of its products could be sold in
Iran but is still working through the regulatory and compliance
issues with the U.S. government, Previte said. She added it was
unclear how big the market could be.
Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg on
Thursday said Iran's demand for airliners was real, and the
prospect of a major order there was moving closer.
Airbus in January agreed to sell Iran 118 planes
worth about $27 billion at list prices, and says it also sees
Iranian demand for helicopters.
AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA
, also has seen interest in its helicopters from
operators looking to do business in Iran, industry sources said.
Even if the U.S. government agrees to allow Lockheed, Boeing
and other U.S. manufacturers to sell aircraft to Iran, analysts
said the companies still face obstacles, including a potential
lack of funds and lingering skepticism from financial backers.
Steve O'Bryan, who heads business development for Lockheed's
mission systems and training business - which includes Sikorsky
- cautioned against overplaying the potential sales.
"We're looking at it, of course, but we're going to take a
very conservative approach on this," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by John Walcott and Bill
Rigby)